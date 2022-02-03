face mask

Philadelphia School District changes mask policy, says cloth coverings alone are not acceptable

By
School District of Philadelphia changes mask policy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The School District of Philadelphia has updated its masking requirements for students and staff.

Cloth masks alone will no longer be acceptable.

Students and staff who choose to wear a cloth mask must wear a 3-ply disposable mask underneath it, which the district currently provides.

The school district says surgical masks, KN95 and N95 face coverings are preferred for those looking to wear a single mask.

Starting February 7, all district schools and offices will be provided a supply of adult KN95 masks to distribute to staff who may want them.

SEE ALSO: Philly seeing drop in COVID-19 cases, but mask mandate remains in place
Following the latest CDC guidance, Temple University is also adopting a similar mask policy as the Philadelphia School District.

On Wednesday, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Chery Bettigole says she is optimistic as the city continues to battle coronavirus and the latest wave of the omicron variant, but says the pandemic restrictions will remain in place for now.

"If you think about where we are with this particular wave and case rates right now, we're probably several months away from a place where we will have the kind of safety to drop all the current restrictions," Bettigole said.

She said eventually they will lift the mask mandate, but "not at this time."

The city is seeing an average of 554 new COVID-19 cases per day compared to just about 1,000 cases per day last week.

