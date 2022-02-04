Contractor took $75,000 from Riverton homeowners but never did work: Prosecutor

RIVERTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Jersey contractor is behind bars after he allegedly took $75,000 as a down payment for a construction project but failed to perform any workDan and Meghan Foley spoke with Action News outside their Riverton home, where they've lived for about five years.They hoped to add a second floor."He basically just took the money and walked away," said Dan. "Never started the project never gave any intention of starting the project."Police say the contractor they hired, Richard Smith, 51, of Beyond Renovations LLC, took $75,000 from the Foleys and did no work.Instead, investigators say he purchased a boat, a fake Rolex watch and gambled in Atlantic City.The Foleys say they thought they did their homework, reading online reviews and asking for references."He gave us a list of other properties he was working on so we could drive by and see how it was going. And everything seemed great and he had some happy customers," said Meghan Foley.Action News spoke to Smith's former fiancé and business partner on Thursday who said she had no idea this was allegedly going on.She and Smith reportedly separated two months ago.Investigators say Smith recently changed the name of his company to ARB Builders Group.Authorities want to hear from anyone who thinks they may have been scammed by Smith or these businesses."We think there could be other victims out there. And so if anybody believes they've been victimized by Mr. Smith they should call the Riverton Police Department or call us," said Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.Tips to avoid scams include using references from people you know and avoid giving large amounts of money upfront.Another good sign: use businesses that are affiliated with organizations like a local chamber of commerce."If a contractor from another community, another county joins your local chamber of commerce, it's because they want to do business with the community and they've made a serious effort to make sure they have a good reputation in that community by joining the chamber," said Kristi Howell, president and CEO of the Burlington County Regional Chamber of Commerce."You should have a contract that has clear delineations of when things are gonna get done and when you're gonna make payments along each item," Howell added.Action News was unable to reach Smith for comment on Thursday.He has a scheduled detention hearing scheduled for Friday in Burlington County Superior Court.Smith is currently in the Burlington County Jail.