The sky's the limit for Delaware County's star swimmer Alexandra Pastris

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Swimming is a sport that attracts a certain kind of athlete.Alexandra Pastris was made for diving."I like the adrenaline I get off the board. Trying new dives, it's so scary but after you do it," she said.The resilient Marple Newtown High School senior is having quite a season.Pastris, who was last year's state champion, has broken the county record twice and her own record five times.Last month, she scored a 312 in a meet to break her own Delaware County record. The very next day she broke it again.If you think her scores on the board are high, they're even better in the classroom. Pastris is a 4.0 student. How's that for making a splash?"I think education is my main priority," she says.And next year she'll be diving headfirst into college when she takes her talent to the University of Delaware."The sky's the limit for her. She's always trying to better herself, so that's the kind of kid that you can't really put a limit on how far they'll go," said coach Kayla Murray