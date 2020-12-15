Man in desperate need of a car gets a big surprise from NJ auto body shop

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=8749078" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A waitress from Delaware County, Pennsylvania got quite the holiday surprise Saturday night.

WOODBURY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The owner and employees of Boggs Auto Collision Rebuilders in Woodbury, New Jersey gave away a car to a very deserving member of the community.Dennis Snow, of West Deptford, was surprised Tuesday morning with a car that he desperately needed."I'm speechless, I really am. It's just been tough," said a very surprised Snow.His car broke down a few months ago."I had been looking for a car, and they told me I needed $3,000 down, so. It's like a godsend, really," he said.He used a variety of modes of transportation to get to work when he didn't have his own car.Uber rides cost him $50 roundtrip, sometimes he borrowed his mother's car, but many times he would ride his bike 10 miles.Snow would leave his home at 10:30 p.m. to pedal from West Deptford to get to Bellmawr by midnight, and was never late."He helps everybody out that we've heard. His neighbors, his coworkers, everybody said that he was the guy that was always there for them, so we wanted to be there for him," owner Jason Boggs explained.Boggs has done this car giveaway for 16 years. He said this year, more than ever, it was important to keep up with the tradition.Snow was overwhelmed by the kindness."My daughter's going to be shocked. She's autistic, and she couldn't understand why she didn't go nowhere," said Snow.He added, "Now I have money for Christmas presents for everybody, really. I didn't have nothing to give because I was trying to save my money for the car and everything."And to everyone at Boggs, "Thank you very much for the car everybody. I appreciate it, I really do."Snow also got a little help paying for the expenses that come along with owning a car.Enterprise gave him a $1,000 gift card to help pay for gas.Cettei & Connell is taking care of a year of insurance.