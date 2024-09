1 dead, 2 injured in Southwest Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Friday on the 6500 block of Woodland Avenue.

Authorities say three men were shot and taken to the hospital. One of the victims died shortly after arriving.

The other two victims are in critical condition.

Roughly 11 shell casings were found at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.