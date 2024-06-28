1 dead after tractor-trailer crosses lanes of Rt. 422, hits SUV in Montgomery County

LOWER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A driver is dead after an SUV was struck by a tractor-trailer on Route 422 in Lower Providence Twp., Montgomery County.

The crash happened Friday morning at the St. Gabe's curve (mile marker 188).

State police say the tractor-trailer left the westbound lanes, crossed the median and struck the SUV in the eastbound lanes.

The SUV went down the embankment and crossed over an adjacent walking trail before coming to rest on its side.

The driver of that vehicle was killed.

There was no word on any injuries to the tractor-trailer driver.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes were shut down for the investigation.

