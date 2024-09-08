1 injured after car crashes into house in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a car crashed into a house on Sunday.

It happened just after 3 p.m. at a house on 41st and Baltimore Avenue.

Officers say they arrived at the scene to find the car had crashed into the home.

The vehicle had also caught on fire, authorities say.

One person was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center after the collision. There is no word yet on their condition.

Authorities did not say if anyone was inside the home or if there were any other injuries at the scene.

Police are still investigating what led to the crash.