1 person dead after shooting outside Wawa in Delaware County

COLLINGDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person is dead after a shooting took place outside a Wawa in Delaware County on Saturday.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. outside the store on the 900 block of McDade Boulevard in Collingdale, Pennsylvania.

At the scene, police say they found a gunshot victim, who was pronounced dead a short time later.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Authorities did not provide any further details on this incident. It is unclear what sparked the gunfire.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the police.