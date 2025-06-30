100-year-old priest celebrates 75 years of service in Philadelphia region

100-year-old Father James Kelly was ordained in 1950 and has dedicated a lifetime to the church in the Philadelphia region.

BLUE BELL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- 100-year-old Father James Kelly has dedicated a lifetime to the Catholic Church and is considered the longest-serving priest in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia at this time.

The pastor emeritus at St. Pius X in Broomall was first ordained in 1950. He served at several churches between the regions of Norristown, South Philadelphia, Reading, Kennett Square, and beyond.

Earlier this month, Kelly joined Archbishop Nelson Pérez and others for a diamond jubilee mass to recognize his 75th anniversary of becoming a priest.

Currently, Kelly resides at Normandy Farms Estates senior community in Blue Bell and frequently says mass and breaks bread with his neighbors.

He shares many stories with them, including meeting Mother Theresa and Pope John Paul II, blessing mushroom farms, and having intervened and rescued those who were trying to end their lives.

Kelly says, "I love what I did and I did what I love."

Watch the video above to hear Father James Kelly's story.

