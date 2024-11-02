1,000 athletes compete in Special Olympics Fall Fest at Villanova

VILLANOVA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- More than 1,000 athletes converged at Villanova University this weekend for the 36th annual Pennsylvania Special Olympics Fall Fest.

The event featured various types of competitions, including flag football, long-distance walking and running, and soccer.

"Everybody learns what inclusion is all about," said Matt Aaron, the president of Pennsylvania Special Olympics. "When you come here to Villanova and you see Fall Fest, you see inclusion in action."

In addition to the athletes, who came from all over Pennsylvania, there were also 5,000 student volunteers on hand to help run the event.

"We have 100 students who work year-round to plan for it," said Aaron. "When the athletes come here to campus and they interact with the students, it's pure joy."

For the athletes, it's also a chance to show off their months of training for competition.

"Stretching, doing lots of warm-ups, staying hydrated, making sure my body is well," said Melissa Lorback, an athlete from Chester Springs.

She competed in two track events so far and is proud of her performance.

"The energy is so great. I love how everyone gets pumped up and how everyone is so welcoming," she said.

Her teammate, Lisa Robinson, is competing as well, and has visited the podium a few times. Both say even more exciting than the competition is the camaraderie that comes with this event.

"Seeing and making new friends, seeing old friends," said Robinson.

It's the positive atmosphere that keeps them coming back year after year.

"I'd like to thank everyone for coming out to Villanova and if you can't come, thanks for just supporting us," said Lorback.

It is an all-weekend event, so there's still time to get involved. Those who want to volunteer can show up at Villanova University, head over to the registration table, and be put to work for Sunday's competition.