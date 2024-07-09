$100M 'Avenue of the Arts 2.0' plan to transform parts of Philadelphia's Broad Street to be unveiled

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia officials will reveal details on Tuesday about a plan to transform parts of Broad Street.

It's being called "Avenue of the Arts 2.0."

Avenue of the Arts Incorporated released a video showing some of the ideas for the transformation.

The $100 million plan aims to reimagine Philadelphia's signature street as a lush, green arts park.

Organizers hope to bring the arts to the streetscape with pop-up performances, aerial sculptures, colorful banners, eye-level art installations and dramatic architectural lighting at night.