$100M 'Avenue of the Arts 2.0' plan to transform parts of Philadelphia's Broad Street to be unveiled

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, July 9, 2024 1:39PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia officials will reveal details on Tuesday about a plan to transform parts of Broad Street.

It's being called "Avenue of the Arts 2.0."

Avenue of the Arts Incorporated released a video showing some of the ideas for the transformation.

The $100 million plan aims to reimagine Philadelphia's signature street as a lush, green arts park.

Organizers hope to bring the arts to the streetscape with pop-up performances, aerial sculptures, colorful banners, eye-level art installations and dramatic architectural lighting at night.

