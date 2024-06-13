Seniors learn to play piano courtesy of New Jersey teenager

PLAINSBORO TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The halls of the Maplewood at Princeton are being filled with the sweet sound of seniors achieving a childhood dream, or rediscovering a long lost passion.

All the magic happens thanks to 15-year-old Pranayaa Jeyaraman, a student at Woodbridge Academy Magnet School, who is teaching them a few tricks on the piano.

Jeyaraman was inspired to become a volunteer instructor after seeing her cousin doing the same thing.

Watch the video above to hear from her and a couple of the seniors who are now making music come alive at their fingertips.

