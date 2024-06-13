WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Seniors learn to play piano courtesy of New Jersey teenager

Matteo Iadonisi Image
ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Thursday, June 13, 2024 9:30PM
Seniors learn to play piano courtesy of New Jersey teenager
The halls of Maplewood Senior Living are filled with the sweet sound of seniors achieving a childhood dream, or rediscovering a long lost passion on the piano.

PLAINSBORO TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The halls of the Maplewood at Princeton are being filled with the sweet sound of seniors achieving a childhood dream, or rediscovering a long lost passion.

All the magic happens thanks to 15-year-old Pranayaa Jeyaraman, a student at Woodbridge Academy Magnet School, who is teaching them a few tricks on the piano.

Jeyaraman was inspired to become a volunteer instructor after seeing her cousin doing the same thing.

Watch the video above to hear from her and a couple of the seniors who are now making music come alive at their fingertips.

RELATED: 89-year-old crossing guard retires after 47 years of service

Dorothy 'Miss Dottie' Kalkbrenner has helped students cross the street in Abington Township for nearly half a century.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW