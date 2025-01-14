14-year-old hospitalized, then arrested following shooting in Philadelphia's Juniata Park section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 14-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Philadelphia's Juniata Park section. The teen was also later arrested.
The shooting happened on the 4500 block of G Street around 11 p.m. on Monday.
Police responded to reports of a person with a gun. That's when they found the teen with a gunshot wound, as well as a weapon.
Authorities say the 14-year-old was standing near the roadway when someone in a Honda shot at him.
He then allegedly returned fire.
There has been no word on the shooter in the vehicle.
The incident is an ongoing investigation.