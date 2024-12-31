15-year-old dead, 16-year-old in critical condition after shooting in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- A 15-year-old boy is dead and a 16-year-old boy is hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting Monday night in Wilmington, Delaware.

It happened in the 2300 block of N. Carter Street just after 8 p.m.

No details about the shooting have been released.

Wilmington police say the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Justin Kane at (302) 576-3961, or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

The Wilmington Police Department Victim Services Unit is available to provide support, information and referrals to those who are victims of crime, and can be reached at (302) 576-3622.

Additionally, the WPD Youth Response Unit is available to provide free counseling and services to children and their families who have been exposed to potentially traumatizing events, and can be reached at (302) 576-3183

