The iCan Bike Camp rides through Pennsylvania for kids with disabilities

PHOENIXVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This bike camp rides through many places, and it made a pit stop in Pennsylvania.
It's part of the nonprofit, iCan Shine, and teaches kids with disabilities how to ride bikes.
At the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, a team of volunteers gave 1-on-1 guidance with the children.
Not only do the kids pick up biking, but also a sense of confidence learning a new skill.
"It's so much more than just learning to ride a bike. It's the confidence and self-esteem that they build for themselves. It's the inclusion with neighborhood friends and schoolmates. It's the change in family dynamics where now the whole family can go out for a bike ride," said Bike Tech with iCan Bike, Kent Husa.
