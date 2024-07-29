WATCH LIVE

The iCan Bike Camp rides through Pennsylvania for kids with disabilities

Nick Iadonisi Image
ByNick Iadonisi WPVI logo
Monday, July 29, 2024 10:32PM
The iCan Bike Camp rides through Pa. for kids with disabilities
This international biking camp rode through Pennsylvania for kids with disabilities

PHOENIXVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This bike camp rides through many places, and it made a pit stop in Pennsylvania.

It's part of the nonprofit, iCan Shine, and teaches kids with disabilities how to ride bikes.

At the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, a team of volunteers gave 1-on-1 guidance with the children.

Not only do the kids pick up biking, but also a sense of confidence learning a new skill.

"It's so much more than just learning to ride a bike. It's the confidence and self-esteem that they build for themselves. It's the inclusion with neighborhood friends and schoolmates. It's the change in family dynamics where now the whole family can go out for a bike ride," said Bike Tech with iCan Bike, Kent Husa.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out iCan Shine on their website.

