17,000 Runners prepare for the 31st Philadelphia Marathon

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Marathon Weekend continues Sunday with the marquee race, the AACR Philadelphia Marathon.

Now in its 31st year, this annual tradition offers runners a chance to check out some of the best views of the city. But for people driving through town, this event usually results in serious traffic issues.

The city is expecting around 17,000 runners from our area and around the world to compete in the Philadelphia Marathon.

I've always heard it's a great marathon, great crowds, great way to see the city," said Brian Stull, of Durham, North Carolina.

On Saturday, runners stopped by the Pennsylvania convention center to pick up their race bibs and other gear.

"Today we've been handing out shirts to all the runners, they come in with bibs and we give them a nice little green bag to actually bring out to the race and run in, nice shirts for them to wear and you know just encourage them, wish them good luck for tomorrow and this is a great opportunity a great race to run in Philadelphia is the best," said Edwin Montoute, a volunteer.

The race begins Sunday at 7 a.m. on the Ben Franklin Parkway. Volunteers have been busy today making sure the runners have everything they need to compete.

"I think it's supposed to be the biggest outcome I've actually had a couple friends try to register and it was sold out," said Jennifer Hui, a volunteer.

After the race expo, runners had plans to rest and fuel up.

"I will try my best a lot of carbs so I can you know be ready for tomorrow and enjoy the beautiful scenery of Philadelphia," said Kerby Boulin, of Hyattsville, Maryland.

But some say, it's about the protein.

"I like to eat steak, or chicken. Protein. I don't believe in carbs I don't eat much carbs," said Gloria Vasquez, of Kissimmee Florida.

That's coming from 73-year-old Gloria Vasquez.

Sunday will be her first Philadelphia marathon, but its her 94th marathon overall.

Here's her advice to running at any age.

"Eating healthy, and I just love to run. I enjoy running," said Vasquez.

More than 10,000 runners finished the Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon on Saturday.