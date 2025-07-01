19-year-old dies after being stabbed in backyard of Coatesville, Pa. home

COATESVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- A 19-year-old man is dead after a weekend stabbing in Coatesville, Chester County.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. Sunday in the unit block of Virginia Avenue.

Police say that's where Alexander Camacho was stabbed in the backyard of a home.

Camacho was wounded in the lower part of his body, police say. He was taken to Paoli Hospital where he died from his wounds.

There was no word on a motive for this stabbing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Brandon Harris at bharris@coatesville.org or 610-679-6041.

