Search underway for 2 car thieves after police chase, crash in West Philadelphia

Officers say they began pursuing the duo in the stolen car around 5:30 a.m. The driver lost control, striking a parked car and crashing against a porch.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A search is underway for two car thieves following a police chase in West Philadelphia.

It happened early Tuesday morning in the 400 block of Horton Street.

Both bailed out of the vehicle and started to run through an alley.

Police dispatched K-9 units to the scene to help the ongoing search.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.