Search underway for 2 car thieves after police chase, crash in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A search is underway for two car thieves following a police chase in West Philadelphia.
It happened early Tuesday morning in the 400 block of Horton Street.
Officers say they began pursuing the duo in the stolen car around 5:30 a.m. The driver lost control, striking a parked car and crashing against a porch.
Both bailed out of the vehicle and started to run through an alley.
Police dispatched K-9 units to the scene to help the ongoing search.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.