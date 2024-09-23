2 critically hurt after gunman opens fire into crowd outside Chinese restaurant in Philadelphia

A man and woman are in critical condition following a shooting in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood.

A man and woman are in critical condition following a shooting in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood.

A man and woman are in critical condition following a shooting in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood.

A man and woman are in critical condition following a shooting in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man and woman are in critical condition following a shooting in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood.

Police say a man on a red motorcycle opened fire into a crowd outside a Chinese restaurant near Germantown and West Glenwood avenues around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers say someone in the crowd fired back, but it's unclear whether the driver was hit.

The woman was shot in the neck and the man was hit in the upper body.

Police are working to identify the shooter, who fled the scene.