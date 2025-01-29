2 firefighters injured battling house fire in Bethlehem, Pa.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- Two firefighters were hurt while battling a fire in the Lehigh Valley on Wednesday morning.

It happened on the unit block of West North Street in Bethlehem around 8 a.m.

Crews arrived at the scene to find flames and smoke billowing from the roof and upper windows of the home.

Authorities say wind-driven flames caused damage to two other nearby homes.

One firefighter was treated for minor burns, the other for injuries from a fall.

Both have been released from the hospital.

No one else was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

