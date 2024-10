2 found shot inside car in Philadelphia's Logan section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man and a woman were found shot inside a car in Philadelphia's Logan section.

It happened around 2: 30 p.m. on Sunday on Windrim Avenue near 19th Street.

Authorities say the 30-year-old man was shot in the chest and is in critical condition.

The 32-year-old woman was shot in the elbow and is stable.

Police did not find any guns and have not made any arrests.