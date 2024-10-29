2 juvenile corrections officers charged with assaulting resident in South Jersey

BORDENTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The New Jersey Attorney General's Office charged two juvenile justice senior corrections officers with sexually assaulting a female resident.

Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced the charges on Tuesday against 53-year-old Gary Nieves and 35-year-old William Young.

Investigators say Nieves and Young had unlawful sexual contact with the alleged victim at the Female Secure Care and Intake Facility in Bordentown, Burlington County back in August.

The suspects each face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

"We will not tolerate people in positions of power using their authority to abuse those in their care. The allegations facing these officers, that they preyed on a young person who was in their custody, warrant serious consequences," said Platkin in a statement.