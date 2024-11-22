2 men convicted for setting fire that killed Philadelphia firefighter Sean Williamson

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A federal jury in Philadelphia convicted two men on Thursday for starting a fire at a Fairhill pizza shop that killed a firefighter.

Al-Ashraf Khalil, the building's owner, and Isaam Jaghama set the three-story property on fire in June 2022 so that Khalil could profit by filing an insurance claim.

A building owner has been charged with allegedly setting a fire that led to the death of a Philadelphia firefighter.

Lieutenant Sean Williamson was killed and five other first responders were injured when the building collapsed.

Eight people were safely evacuated from the apartments after the fire broke out, but the building collapsed after the blaze was brought under control and trapped Williamson inside.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lt. Sean Williamson

"Arson is a dangerous deadly crime," said Eric DeGree, Special Agent in Charge of the ATF Philadelphia Field Office. "In this case two families with children had to run for their lives, four responders were buried alive, and a firefighter was killed."

Khalil faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 17 years in prison and a maximum possible sentence of life in prison.

Jaghama faces a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years in prison and a maximum possible sentence of life in prison.