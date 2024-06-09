2 police officers injured after car crash in North Philadelphia

Authorities have not said what led to the crash.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Emergency crews responded to an officer-involved crash in Philadelphia Saturday night.

It happened at approximately 8:15 p.m. at North 22nd and West Dauphin streets.

Video from the scene shows that the airbags were deployed in both the police cruiser and in the dark-colored vehicle that was involved in the crash.

The dark-colored vehicle appears to be badly damaged.

According to police, two officers were injured in the collision.

The officers' injuries are non-life-threatening, investigators say.

Police say at least one other civilian was also injured in the crash. Their condition is unknown.

Authorities have not said what led to the crash. No further details have been released.

