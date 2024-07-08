2 teens hailed as heroes for saving friend's life through CPR in New Jersey

HOWELL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two teens from Howell, New Jersey are being hailed as heroes after they saved a friend's life.

Friends of 18-year-old JJ Machnik rushed to his side in May when he suddenly collapsed while training for a wrestling tournament.

They continued to perform CPR until paramedics arrived.

Machnik is a star athlete and in good health, but at the age of 14, he was diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

His friends, Giovanni and Trevor, knew about his condition and ran to his side when he collapsed on the treadmill.

Machnik says he's forever grateful for their quick actions.

"I'm blessed they were there. Trevor speeding down CPR with Giovanni pulling me off the treadmill," Machnil recalled. "It really is a miracle."

The teen says his friends learned CPR when he was first diagnosed with the heart condition.

He spent 13 days in the hospital, where he later received a defibrillator to prevent future episodes.