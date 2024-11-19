2 staffers stabbed by student at middle school in Northeast Philadelphia: Source

Two women were injured in a stabbing on Tuesday at a middle school in Northeast Philadelphia.

Two women were injured in a stabbing on Tuesday at a middle school in Northeast Philadelphia.

Two women were injured in a stabbing on Tuesday at a middle school in Northeast Philadelphia.

Two women were injured in a stabbing on Tuesday at a middle school in Northeast Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A source tells Action News that a student was arrested for a double stabbing at a Northeast Philadelphia middle school on Tuesday.

The stabbing happened around noon at Castor Gardens Middle School in the 1800 block of Cottman Avenue.

The two victims are staff members of the school, Principal Shawn McGuigan said in a message to families.

One of the victims is a 63-year-old woman. She was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

The other victim is a 31-year-old woman. Police say she was stabbed in the right arm but refused medical treatment.

McGuigan described the injuries as "minor."

The school was placed in lockdown and all students are safe, McGuigan's message said.

Along with an arrest, police say a weapon was recovered.

The circumstances of this incident remain under investigation.