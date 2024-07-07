2-year-old recovering after fallen tree branch severs his arm in Montgomery County

CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 2-year-old boy is recovering after a large tree branch fell on his arm and severed it in Montgomery County on Saturday.

It happened at approximately 6 p.m. at a home on Chandler Road in Cheltenham Township.

Authorities say the boy was attending a birthday party when the incident occurred.

He was rushed to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where his arm was later amputated. The boy was listed in critical condition.

This incident was not the only instance of tree branches snapping unexpectedly over the weekend.

Resident in the neighborhood told Action News they were enjoying their evening on Saturday when they heard a loud 'boom.'

A tree had unexpectedly snapped in half, landing on wires and causing a huge explosion. It also led to several power outages that PECO later restored within a few hours.

Another resident said a tree fell in their backyard during the week as well.

Some believe the scorching weather is a contributing factor.

"It was kind of crazy. It's not something you expect when it's not a windy day. It's just completely still, hot and dry," said Marcie McGoldrick from Wyndmoor. "I would like some rain. I think it's something wehave to be aware of that I didn't think about before."

Police say the incident with the branch injuring the young boy appears to be a freak accident.

Despite this, authorities say they are investigating and an arborist is expected to examine the tree Monday.

Investigators hope the arborist will determine why the branch fell and whether the recent heat and storms played a role.