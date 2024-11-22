What you need to know for Philadelphia Marathon Weekend: Route, road closures & parking restrictions

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Marathon Weekend has arrived! The city is expecting 30,000 runners from our area and around the world to compete in the marathon, which will begin at the Ben Franklin Parkway on Sunday.

A half marathon and 8k will also take place on Saturday, beginning at 7 a.m.

The full marathon on Sunday morning will also begin at 7 a.m.

See half marathon route HERE

See full marathon route HERE

While many will be running across the city, drivers will be limited due to road closures and parking restrictions.

The city announced rolling road closures and parking restrictions that began Friday morning. Traffic delays should also be expected throughout the weekend.

Friday Closures & Restrictions

Benjamin Franklin Parkway inner drive lanes (both directions) will be closed from 9:30 a.m. until 2:45 p.m. on Friday. At 2:45 p.m., the outbound inner-drive lanes will be reopened to allow traffic during the afternoon rush hour. The inbound inner-drive lanes will also be reopened at this time from 22nd Street to Logan Circle.

After evening rush hour, all inner lanes of the Parkway (both directions), from Binswanger Triangle to 20th Street, will remain closed.

Cross traffic will be permitted on 22nd and 21st Streets.

City officials warn that "No Parking" regulations will be strictly enforced and that all vehicles on the race routes will be relocated beginning at 2 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday Closures & Restrictions: All streets, except Eakins Oval, are scheduled to be reopened by 2 p.m.

2:00 a.m. Closures



2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway (inner drives)

Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (Local Access to Park Towne Place)

21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street

3:00 a.m. Closures



I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)

31st & Spring Garden Street (soft close)

Eastbound I-76 @ Spring Garden Street (top of the ramp) at 3:00 a.m. No traffic into center city; traffic for the Art Museum & the Art Museum garage is allowed on Saturday, November 23, and Sunday, November 24.

5:45 a.m. Closures



Columbus Boulevard, Callowhill Street to Walnut Street (southbound only)

6:00 a.m. Closures



17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street

18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 20th Street

Market Street, from 6th Street to 16th Street

Chestnut Street, from 5th Street to 8th Street

6th Street, from Market Street to Chestnut Street

5th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street

South Penn Square

Juniper Street, from Chestnut Street to Market Street

John F. Kennedy Boulevard, from Juniper Street to 17th Street

15th Street, from Race Street to Chestnut Street

16th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street

Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Callowhill Street to Washington Avenue

Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street

South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street

6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Locust Street

Lombard Street, from 5th Street to Broad Street

13th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Chestnut Street

Walnut Street, from 12th Street to 34th Street

33rd Street, from Walnut Street to Spring Garden Street

34th Street, from Walnut Street to Girard Avenue

Spring Garden Street, from 32nd Street to 34th Street

Girard Avenue, 33rd Street to 38th Street

33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Cecil B. Moore Avenue

Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Diamond Drive

Pleasant Drive

Fountain Green Drive

Kelly Drive

6:45 a.m. Closures



Columbus Boulevard, Callowhill Street to Washington Avenue (southbound)

Columbus Boulevard, Snyder Avenue to Callowhill Street (northbound)

Sunday Closures & Restrictions: All roads are scheduled to be reopened by 5 p.m.

2:00 a.m. Closures



2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway (inner drives)

Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (Local Access to Park Towne Place)

21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street

3:00 a.m. Closures



I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)

31st & Spring Garden Street (soft close)

Eastbound I-76 @ Spring Garden Street (top of the ramp) at 3:00 a.m. No traffic into center city; traffic for the Art Museum & the Art Museum garage is allowed on Saturday, November 23, and Sunday, November 24.

5:45 a.m. Closures



Columbus Boulevard, CallowhilI Street to Walnut Street (southbound only)

6:00 a.m. Closures



17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street

18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 20th Street

Arch Street, between 3rd Street and 16th Street

4th Street, between Arch Street and Vine Streets

Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Callowhill Street to Washington Avenue

Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street

South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street

6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Market Street

Chestnut Street, from 6th Street to 16th Street

15th Street from Chestnut Street to Walnut Street

Walnut Street from Broad Street to 34th Street

Chestnut Street, from 33rd Street to 34th Street

34th Street, from Walnut Street to Girard Avenue

Girard Avenue, 33rd Street to 38th Street

Lansdowne Drive, from Girard Avenue to South Concourse Drive

South Concourse Drive, from Lansdowne to West Memorial Hall Drive

East Memorial Hall Drive, from South Concourse to Avenue of the Republic

Avenue of the Republic, from East Memorial Hall Drive to Catholic Fountain

Belmont Avenue, Montgomery to Parkside Avenue

States Drive to Lansdowne Drive

Lansdowne Drive to Girard Avenue

Girard Avenue Bridge, from Lansdowne Drive to 33rd Street

33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Reservoir Drive

Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Edgley Drive

Edgley Drive, from Reservoir Drive to Fountain Green Drive

Fountain Green Drive, from Edgley Drive to Kelly Drive

Kelly Drive

The Falls Bridge

Ridge Avenue, from Schoolhouse Lane to Manayunk Avenue

Main Street, from Ridge Avenue to Conarroe Street

6:45 a.m. Closures



Columbus Boulevard, Callowhill Street to Washington Avenue (southbound)

Columbus Boulevard, Snyder Avenue to Callowhill Street (northbound)

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes, avoid areas along the racecourse, allow for extra driving time, and proceed with caution during race weekend. The city is also urging drivers to refrain from double-parking, noting that parking and traffic regulations will be strictly enforced.

Officials said the rolling street closures should be lifted as runners go by and roads are serviced.

Intermittent local access will be allowed for residents and businesses. Access to the Philadelphia will also be open at Spring Garden Street.

Due to the road closures, many SEPTA bus routes will be detoured. See list HERE.

