What it will take for a woman to win the White House? Inside Story

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tamala Edwards interviews Dr. Nichola Gutgold, Professor of Communication Arts & Sciences at Penn State Lehigh Valley about the 2024 election.

Dr. Gutgold is an author and internationally recognized scholar on the rhetoric of women in non-traditional fields.

Women and the U.S. presidency are the topic of her latest book, Electing Madam Vice President: When Women Run Women Win!

She talks about what Kamala Harris needs to do to sway voters and likens the 'bringing the joy' label being attached to Harris' campaign to the word 'hope' that became an iconic part of Barack Obama's 2008 run for President.

Edwards also talks to our panel of insiders about the choice of Tim Walz over Josh Shapiro.

Why wasn't Shapiro chosen? In losing the No. 2 spot, is he still a winner?

And now that both camps have their VP picks and are hitting the trail and the airwaves hard, how is that impacting voters?