The 2024 Stonewall Awards Brunch

Center City (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Gay News once again hosts the annual ceremony to honor local people and organizations that have made a positive impact on the LGBTQ+ community.

AJ Hikes, former executive director of the Philadelphia Office of LGBT Affairs - who introduced the More Color, More Pride flag, is Sunday's master of ceremonies.

This year's honorees include:

Bob Brady, Chairman of the Philadelphia Democratic Party

Sapphira Cristal, RuPaul's Drag Race finalist

Rue Landau, Philadelphia City Councilmember

Alba Martinez, Philadelphia Director of Commerce

Joanna McClinton, Speaker of the Pa. House of Representatives