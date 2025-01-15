25-story office building to transform Camden Waterfront skyline in South Jersey

A 25-story office building will transform the skyline in Camden, New Jersey, and become the largest office tower in South Jersey.

CAMDEN, NJ (WPVI) -- The Camden waterfront is set to reach new heights.

It is part of a public and private partnership to redevelop the area near the Walter Rand Transportation Center, between Federal Street and Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.

Cooper University Health Care will partially occupy the building.

It will also feature retail space and a public square.

Builders have not set a date on when construction of the 500,000-square-foot office tower will begin.

