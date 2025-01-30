2nd arrest made in murder outside North Philadelphia cellphone store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A second man has been arrested for a murder that happened outside a cellphone store in North Philadelphia.

Deonte Davis, 27, was taken into custody on Wednesday in Durham, North Carolina, the U.S. Marshals said.

The Marshals said Davis had barricaded himself in an attic but was captured after "chemical agents were deployed."

U.S. Marshals

The victim, 33-year-old Seitu Harris, was ambushed by two men while standing outside of a Cricket Wireless store in April 2023.

One of the suspects, 21-year-old Daniel Gonzalez, was arrested a few weeks later and found guilty of third-degree murder in September 2024.

According to the district attorney's office, officers were able to recover fingerprints from a Cricket store and a SEPTA turnstile to help identify the suspects.

In an interview last year, Harris' sister said he would be remembered for sharing his love of music with others.

"He took care of senior citizens. He taught senior citizens how to sing. He taught kids how to sing. He taught people how to play the piano," said Patricia Harris.

Davis was also wanted for kidnapping, burglary and robbery charges in Ambler, Pa.