Man found guilty in ambush killing of man outside Philadelphia cell phone store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that a suspect accused of shooting and killing a 33-year-old man has been found guilty of third-degree murder.

Investigators say 33-year-old Seitu Harris was ambushed by two men while standing outside of a Cricket Wireless store in North Philadelphia in April of 2023.

One of the suspects, 21-year-old Daniel Gonzalez, was arrested a few weeks later on May 8, 2023.

Investigators say he was seen in surveillance images wearing a ski mask.

A second suspect, identified as Deonte Davis, is still at large.

According to the district attorney's office, officers were able to recover fingerprints from a Cricket store and a SEPTA turnstile to help identify the suspects.

Investigators later uncovered videos of Gonzalez on social media reportedly showing him wearing the same hoodie seen on video at the crime scene. Another photo showed Gonzalez and Davis together, authorities said.

On Tuesday, the victim's sister says Harris will be remembered for sharing his love of music with others.

"He took care of senior citizens. He taught senior citizens how to sing. He taught kids how to sing. He taught people how to play the piano," said Patricia Harris.

Gonzalez is scheduled to be sentenced on November 1, 2024.