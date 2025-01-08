2nd arrest made in murder of store clerk in the Frankford section of Philadelphia

A second man has been charged in connection with the murder of a store clerk in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A second man has been charged in connection with the murder of a store clerk in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police arrested Siddeeq Shakoor on Wednesday for the murder of 37-year-old Kenneth Kennedy-McLeod.

Investigators say Kennedy-McLeod was fatally shot during a robbery.

The shooting happened back in July inside a convenience store at Frankford Avenue and Pratt Street.

Shakoor's charges included murder and criminal conspiracy.

The other suspect, Kharee Simmons, was arrested shortly after the killing.