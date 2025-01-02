3 adults, 2 babies taken to the hospital after multi-alarm apartment building fire in Delaware

BEAR, Del. (WPVI) -- Three adults and two babies were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Bear, Delaware.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the 1000 block of Woodchuck Place at the Fox Run Apartments around 2:44 p.m. Wednesday.

A 5-month-old baby girl, an 8-month-old baby boy, a 20-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

All were said to be in stable condition.

Meanwhile, a 36-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Officials say the strong winds helped spread the flames, and the fire went to multiple alarms before it was extinguished.

About 40 people were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.