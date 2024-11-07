3 arrested for allegedly abusing special needs children at Delaware elementary school

SMYRNA, Delaware (WPVI) -- Authorities in Smyrna, Delaware, have arrested three people in connection with the alleged abuse of nonverbal children with autism at an elementary school.

The investigation began in February 2024 when the Smyrna School District reported possible professional misconduct at Smyrna Elementary School.

According to Smyrna police, the investigation revealed that employees working in a special needs elementary classroom would allegedly throw objects at students, yell at them, and call them names.

One suspect, 31-year-old Makayla Lomax from Smyrna, is accused of striking a student in the face and spraying the same student with a water bottle as a form of discipline.

Investigators also believe that in the fall of 2022, two employees forced a special needs student to drink hot sauce and eat hot Takis. The student had a known digestive disability, according to police.

Police say 26-year-old Marrisa Johnson from Smyrna and 21-year-old Morgan Donahue from Clayton were the employees involved in that incident.

Johnson has been charged with 10 counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Lomax was charged with third-degree child abuse, offensive touching, and nine counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Donahue was charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police have not released any further details on this investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Smyrna Police Department.