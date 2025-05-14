Potential NJ Transit strike: Commuter options to know as negotiations continue

If the walkout does happen, it would be the state's first transit strike in more than 40 years.

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- Some 350,000 commuters could soon be scrambling for other ways to reach their destinations if New Jersey Transit engineers walk off the job early Friday.

NJ Transit - the nation's third largest transit system - operates buses and rail in the state, providing nearly 1 million weekday trips, including into Philadelphia and New York City. If the walkout occurs, all NJ Transit commuter trains will stop running.

Wages and working conditions have been the main sticking points of the negotiations between the agency and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen. The union claims its members earn an average salary of $113,000 a year and says an agreement could be reached if agency CEO Kris Kolluri agrees to an average yearly salary of $170,000.

NJ Transit leadership, though, disputes the union's data, saying the engineers have average total earnings of $135,000 annually, with the highest earners exceeding $200,000.

Service to Shakira's concerts at MetLife Stadium on Thursday and Friday have already been canceled ahead of the potential rail stoppage.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, says all options are on the table if a strike occurs, including declaring a state of emergency. The governor, though, remains optimistic an agreement can be reached.

Strike contingency plans

If the engineers do walk off the job, the agency plans to increase bus service if there is a rail strike, saying it would add "very limited" capacity to existing New York commuter bus routes in close proximity to rail stations and will contract with private carriers to operate bus service from key regional park-and-ride locations during weekday peak periods.

However, the agency notes that the buses would not be able to handle close to the same number of passengers - only about 20% of current rail customers - so it is has urged people who can work from home to do so if there is a strike.

Commuter options if there is a strike

If a walkout does occur, NJ Transit has said the chartered buses will run from four satellite lots across the state to the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan or to PATH train stations in north Jersey, starting Monday.

As many as 1,000 passengers are on a full train each day, and roughly 70,000 commuters take the trains each day. NJ Transit says each chartered bus could carry only about 100 passengers, and no buses would run on the first day of a potential strike.

Officials expect some train customers will switch to existing NJ Transit bus routes or use the chartered carriers. Others may choose to drive into New York City, where they would have to pay congestion pricing fees.

Alternate service by rail line

Atlantic City Rail Line:

- Absecon

NJT Bus PABT: 319 at Ocean City and Atlantic City

NJT Bus: 508, 554, 559

- Atco

NJT Bus: 400, 459, 463, 551 & 555 at Avendale P/R, 554

- Atlantic City

NJT Bus PABT: 319 at Atlantic City Bus Terminal (2 blocks east of Rail Terminal)

NJT Bus: 501, 502, 504, 505, 507, 508, 509, 551, 552, 553, 554, 559

- Cherry Hill

NJT Bus: 406 & 450 at Cherry Hill and 317 at NJ Rt-38

NJT Light Rail: River LINE at Pennsauken Transit Center or 36th Street Station in Pennsauken

- Egg Harbor City

NJT Bus: 554

- Hammonton

NJT Bus: 400, 459, 463, 551 & 555 at Avendale P/R, 554

- Lindenwold

NJT Bus: 400, 403, 459, 463, 551 & 555 at Avendale P/R, 554

NJT Light Rail: River LINE at 36th Street Station in Pennsauken or Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden

Trains: PATCO

- Pennsauken Transit Center

NJT Bus: 404, 417, 419

NJT Light Rail: River LINE

- Philadelphia 30th Street Station

NJT Bus: 313, 315, 316 (Seasonal/Summer Only), 414, 417, 555

NJT Light Rail: River LINE at Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden or Pennsauken Transit Center

Trains: SEPTA, AMTRAK

Northeast Corridor Rail Line

- Hamilton

NJT Bus PABT: Coach USA (Suburban Transit) at Palmer Square in Princeton

NJT Bus: 606, 608

- Princeton Junction

PABT: Coach USA (Suburban Transit) at Palmer Square in Princeton

NJT Bus: 600, 612

Closest Stations on Other NJT Rail Lines: Bridgewater (17 miles away)

Trains: AMTRAK

- Trenton Transit Center

NJT Bus PHILA: 409 at Trenton/Camden/Philadelphia

NJT Bus: 418, 600, 601, 606, 608, 609, 611, 619, 624

NJT Light Rail: River LINE

Trains: SEPTA, AMTRAK

For more alternate services by rail line, visit njtransit. com.

Getting to Newark Airport

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey today announced the following guidance:

Existing mass transit to/from Newark Liberty International Airport:

In the event of a suspension of NJ TRANSIT rail service, NJ TRANSIT trains will not serve the Newark Liberty International Airport rail station.

Select Amtrak trains will continue to serve the station. Passengers will need an Amtrak ticket to board an Amtrak train. AirTrain Newark will continue operating to/from the Airport Train Station for Amtrak passengers.

Travelers are urged to make use of bus lines serving Newark Liberty International Airport. Those include NJ TRANSIT buses GO 28 (Bloomfield-Newark), 37 (Maplewood-Irvington-Newark), 62 (Newark-Elizabeth), 67 (Ocean-Monmouth-Middlesex-Newark), and Coach USA express service to/from Manhattan.

Drivers should allow additional travel time and expect crowded conditions on airport roadways.

New travel option provided by the Port Authority between Newark-Penn Station and Newark Liberty International Airport:

UPDATE: Beginning May 16, the Port Authority will operate free, direct shuttle bus service between Newark-Penn Station and AirTrain Newark's P4 station every 20 minutes. The free shuttle buses will not operate between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., traditionally when NJ TRANSIT does not operate rail service. Travelers should allow additional travel time and expect crowded conditions on buses and at stations

Additional Port Authority staff will be available to assist with passenger navigation and crowd management at Newark-Penn Station and the airport.

Getting to Newark Airport from Newark-Penn Station:

UPDATE: At Newark-Penn Station, passengers should follow signs and staff direction to the pickup/drop-off point at Raymond Plaza West. The shuttle bus will travel directly to AirTrain Newark's P4 station. There, travelers can board AirTrain Newark to access all airport terminals.

Getting from Newark Airport to Newark-Penn Station: