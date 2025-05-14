Potential NJ Transit strike: Commuter options to know as negotiations continue

If the walkout does happen, it would be the state's first transit strike in more than 40 years.
NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- Some 350,000 commuters could soon be scrambling for other ways to reach their destinations if New Jersey Transit engineers walk off the job early Friday.
NJ Transit - the nation's third largest transit system - operates buses and rail in the state, providing nearly 1 million weekday trips, including into Philadelphia and New York City. If the walkout occurs, all NJ Transit commuter trains will stop running.
Wages and working conditions have been the main sticking points of the negotiations between the agency and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen. The union claims its members earn an average salary of $113,000 a year and says an agreement could be reached if agency CEO Kris Kolluri agrees to an average yearly salary of $170,000.
RELATED: 'Trains do not run without engineers': Looming NJ Transit strike could impact 350K commuters
NJ Transit leadership, though, disputes the union's data, saying the engineers have average total earnings of $135,000 annually, with the highest earners exceeding $200,000.
Service to Shakira's concerts at MetLife Stadium on Thursday and Friday have already been canceled ahead of the potential rail stoppage.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, says all options are on the table if a strike occurs, including declaring a state of emergency. The governor, though, remains optimistic an agreement can be reached.
If the walkout does happen, it would be the state's first transit strike in more than 40 years.
If the engineers do walk off the job, the agency plans to increase bus service if there is a rail strike, saying it would add "very limited" capacity to existing New York commuter bus routes in close proximity to rail stations and will contract with private carriers to operate bus service from key regional park-and-ride locations during weekday peak periods.
However, the agency notes that the buses would not be able to handle close to the same number of passengers - only about 20% of current rail customers - so it is has urged people who can work from home to do so if there is a strike.
If a walkout does occur, NJ Transit has said the chartered buses will run from four satellite lots across the state to the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan or to PATH train stations in north Jersey, starting Monday.
As many as 1,000 passengers are on a full train each day, and roughly 70,000 commuters take the trains each day. NJ Transit says each chartered bus could carry only about 100 passengers, and no buses would run on the first day of a potential strike.
Officials expect some train customers will switch to existing NJ Transit bus routes or use the chartered carriers. Others may choose to drive into New York City, where they would have to pay congestion pricing fees.
-Absecon
NJT Bus PABT: 319 at Ocean City and Atlantic City
NJT Bus: 508, 554, 559
-Atco
NJT Bus: 400, 459, 463, 551 & 555 at Avendale P/R, 554
-Atlantic City
NJT Bus PABT: 319 at Atlantic City Bus Terminal (2 blocks east of Rail Terminal)
NJT Bus: 501, 502, 504, 505, 507, 508, 509, 551, 552, 553, 554, 559
-Cherry Hill
NJT Bus: 406 & 450 at Cherry Hill and 317 at NJ Rt-38
NJT Light Rail: River LINE at Pennsauken Transit Center or 36th Street Station in Pennsauken
-Egg Harbor City
NJT Bus: 554
-Hammonton
NJT Bus: 400, 459, 463, 551 & 555 at Avendale P/R, 554
-Lindenwold
NJT Bus: 400, 403, 459, 463, 551 & 555 at Avendale P/R, 554
NJT Light Rail: River LINE at 36th Street Station in Pennsauken or Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden
Trains: PATCO
-Pennsauken Transit Center
NJT Bus: 404, 417, 419
NJT Light Rail: River LINE
-Philadelphia 30th Street Station
NJT Bus: 313, 315, 316 (Seasonal/Summer Only), 414, 417, 555
NJT Light Rail: River LINE at Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden or Pennsauken Transit Center
Trains: SEPTA, AMTRAK
-Hamilton
NJT Bus PABT: Coach USA (Suburban Transit) at Palmer Square in Princeton
NJT Bus: 606, 608
-Princeton Junction
PABT: Coach USA (Suburban Transit) at Palmer Square in Princeton
NJT Bus: 600, 612
Closest Stations on Other NJT Rail Lines: Bridgewater (17 miles away)
Trains: AMTRAK
-Trenton Transit Center
NJT Bus PHILA: 409 at Trenton/Camden/Philadelphia
NJT Bus: 418, 600, 601, 606, 608, 609, 611, 619, 624
NJT Light Rail: River LINE
Trains: SEPTA, AMTRAK
For more alternate services by rail line, visit njtransit. com.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey today announced the following guidance: