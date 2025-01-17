3 dogs rescued from icy ponds in less than a week in Delaware Valley

PIKE CREEK, Del. (WPVI) -- Three dogs have been rescued from icy ponds in less than a week across the Philadelphia region.

On Thursday, the Action Cam was there as a dog was pulled from the icy Pike Creek in Delaware.

The dog's head was barely above water after it fell through the ice in Carousel Park.

Mill Creek firefighters suited up in ice water rescue gear and carefully made their way out.

After about 15 minutes, they were able to pull the dog out of the water to safety.

A similar scene played out in Easttown Township, Chester County on January 10 when two dogs fell through the ice.

"I was walking along here and I saw a labrador. I took a second look and said, 'There's a labrador in the water?'" recalled Gene Gold who called the police.

Officers C.J. Birdsall and Kevin Oreskovich spoke with us about the rescue.

"She kept going underwater and she was whimpering," said Birdsall.

"This dog was in desperate need of help as soon as possible," added Oreskovich.

And they had to improvise to save the animals. Neighbors gave them a ladder and pole saw and then they went to work.

"It took a little time to get the dog turned over the lip of the ice. Once he started doing that, he reached back and grabbed the pole saw, and I pulled them off the ice and got that dog out," said Oreskovich.

It's a reminder of how dangerous ice can be.