3 Florida residents arrested after Gloucester County woman targeted in apparent acid attack

MONROE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Three Florida residents were taken into custody after a woman in Gloucester County, New Jersey, was targeted in an apparent acid attack last month.

The incident happened at a residence in the Forrest Hills development in Monroe Township on July 26.

According to police, a 42-year-old woman had just returned home from work and had parked in her driveway when the incident occurred.

As the victim opened her car door, police say she was approached by another woman who threw a cup of liquid directly at the victim.

38-year-old Betty Jo Lane of Jacksonville, Florida

That liquid is believed to be a highly caustic acid, which left the victim with chemical burns over 35% of her body, according to authorities.

She was airlifted to a burn center where she remains in an unknown condition.

The female suspect reportedly fled the scene in a silver or grey vehicle.

Investigators later determined that the car was registered to a rental agency in Florida.

Authorities believe two suspects, 38-year-old Betty Jo Lane and 39-year-old Jmarr McNeil of Jacksonville, Florida, were paid by 49-year-old William DiBernardino of Boynton Beach, Florida to attack the victim.

49-year-old William DiBernardino of Boynton Beach, Florida

DiBernardino reportedly had a prior relationship with the victim, police say.

Lane and McNeil allegedly traveled in the rental car to New Jersey to specifically carry out this incident.

39-year-old Jmarr McNeil of Jacksonville, Florida

Officers from Monroe Township traveled to Florida to continue and assist in the investigation, where the three suspects were apprehended.

Each suspect has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault, stalking, and other related offenses.

Authorities say they are being held in Florida pending their return to the Garden State. Each defendant waived extradition.