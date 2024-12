3 injured trying to escape row home fire in Trenton, New Jersey

TRENTON, NJ (WPVI) -- Flames swept through a row home in Trenton, New Jersey. Three people suffered injuries trying to escape the inferno.

Firefighters were called to the unit block of Howell Street at midnight Wednesday night into Thursday.

The fire charred the front of the home and the roof.

A man was treated for burns.

Two female patients were taken to the hospital for injuries.

The search for what sparked the fire is underway.