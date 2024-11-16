3 Philadelphia strikes possible as unions negotiate with city, SEPTA

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA officials spent the day Friday inside a conference room at the Wyndham Hotel in Old City as they negotiated with the union representing workers who have authorized to strike.

The talks have been happening there for more than a week, but that isn't the only possible strike situation the city is facing. The three unions representing some of the city's most essential workers are all considering the same action: a strike.

"Both sides are at the table, we're having productive discussions," said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch of negotiations with the Transit Workers Union Local 234, which represents workers who handle transportation operations within the city of Philadelphia. That union represents more than 4,000 SEPTA city employees.

"We're still having difficulty getting to wages and other costs because of the funding shortfall that SEPTA has right now," said Busch.

Though the union voted to authorize a strike, it's been avoided as both sides have stayed at the bargaining table at the Wyndham Hotel in Old City. Also negotiating with SEPTA is Smart Local 1594, the union representing SEPTA workers in the suburbs.

They voted to authorize a strike, with a contract expiring at the end of the day on Nov. 18

"We just met with them the other day and the talks didn't too get far," said Anthony Petty, General Chairman of Smart Local 1594.

Demanding better pay and a safety plan, the suburban SEPTA workers have the same asks as the city SEPTA workers.

"We feel for them and they feel for us and we stand side-by-side with them," said Petty.

Another group that voted to authorize a strike is the blue-collar employees of the city of Philadelphia, including sanitation workers

"(Our) contract expiration was July 1, 2024," said Greg Boulware, President of District Council 33.

District Council 33 is Philadelphia's largest city workers union. It's negotiating for better wages.

"Our members, on average, earn between $39,000 and $45,000," said Boulware. "In a city like this, it's not a livable wage."

As the city of Philadelphia negotiates with one union, SEPTA also remains in negotiations -- all hoping to prevent three strikes.

The union representing suburban SEPTA workers is pausing negotiations over the weekend. They'll come back to the table on Monday. If they don't reach an agreement, service will be impacted starting Tuesday,

However, even if both the city and suburban SEPTA workers go on strike, the Regional Rail service would not be impacted since those workers already have a contract.