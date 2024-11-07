SEPTA Strike Guide 2024: What to know if workers hit the picket line

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thousands of union SEPTA workers could go on strike as soon as Friday, which would bring mass transit services to a halt in Philadelphia.

The current contract between SEPTA and the Transit Workers Union Local 234 is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

If the union does call a strike, it would shut down all bus, trolley, and subway/EL services within the city.

While it's not yet known whether SEPTA union workers will indeed go on strike, commuters should be prepared in case it happens.

Action News and 6abc.com will have constant updates and breaking news alerts if SEPTA workers go on strike.

Here is a full list of services that would be impacted if workers hit the picket line:

BUS SERVICE

Operating, Normal Service Schedule



90, 92, 93, 95, 96, 98, 99, 104, 107, 109, 110, 111, 112, 113, 114, 117, 118, 119, 120, 123, 126, 127, 128, 131, 132, 135, 139, 150, 201, 204, 206, LUCY Gold, LUCY Green

Not Operating, No Service



DirectBus, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 12, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 35, 37, 38, 39, 40, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 64, 65, 66, 67, 68, 70, 73, 75, 77, 78, 79, 80, 84, 88, 89, G, H, J, K, L, R, XH, 406, 409, 411, 415, 426, 428, 433, 438, 439, 441, 442, 445, 446, 447, 448, 450, 452, 461, 462, 475, 476, 477, 478, 484, 490, 492, 495

Modified Service Schedule



94, 97, 103, 105, 106, 108, 115, 124, 125, 129, 130, 133, 310, 311

Bus routes that will be detoured:

94 & 97: No service to Chestnut Hill. Trips that normally serve Chestnut Hill use Northwestern and Stenton aves.

103: No service to Overbrook Park. Buses use Victory Avenue, West Chester Pike, Lynn Blvd. and Township Line Road instead of regular routing.

105: No service to Overbrook Park or 63rd-Malvern/Overbrook. Buses use Victory Ave., West Chester Pike, Lynn Blvd. and Township Line Road instead of regular routing.

106: No service to Overbrook Park. Buses use Victory Ave., West Chester Pike, Lynn Blvd. and Township Line Road instead of regular routing.

108: No service to Paschall, Elmwood and Eastwick. Trips to Airport Business Center, Philadelphia International Airport and UPS will be rerouted via Darby Transit Center.

115: No service between Philadelphia International Airport and Folcroft East Industrial Park.

124 & 125: No service to Wissahickon Transit Center, William H. Gray III 30th Street Station or Center City. Service will begin/end at Villanova Station (Paoli/Thorndale Line) or Gulph Mills.

129, 130 & 133: No service to Frankford-Knights. Trips will begin/end at Cornwells Heights Station. Transfer to the Trenton Line for continuing service.

310 & 311: Weekday service will begin/end at Willow Grove Station and operate every 60 minutes all day.

CCT Connect

CCT Connect operates regular service for registered ADA and Shared Ride customers. There may be some delays due to increased demand and street traffic.

METRO SERVICE

Operating, Normal Service Schedule

Media/Sharon Hill Line (D)

Norristown High Speed Line (M)

Not Operating, No Service

Market-Frankford Line (L)

Broad Street Line (B)

Subway Surface Trolleys (T)

Route 15 (G)

REGIONAL RAIL SERVICE

Regional Rail trains operate according to current published schedule times. Express trains may make extra stops to accommodate increased ridership.

Operating, Normal Service Schedule



Airport Line

Cynwyd Line

Trenton Line

Warminster Line

Modified Service Schedule



Chestnut Hill East Line

Chestnut Hill West Line

Lansdale/Doylestown Line

Fox Chase Line

Manayunk/ Norristown Line

Paoli/Thorndale Line

Media/Wawa Line

West Trenton Line

Wilmington/ Newark Line

FARE AND REFUND INFORMATION

Regional Rail Fares



Contactless payment is not accepted on Regional Rail trains; riders should have Travel Wallet funds or a valid pass loaded to their Key card.

Per trip costs are based on Zone/Distance and will be charged to your Key card account balance. Unlike tapping once for travel on Bus and Metro, Regional Rail requires you to tap at the station you board and the station you exit.

Calendar TransPass+ or Zone 1 Passes will be valid at all Regional Rail stations located within the city of Philadelphia (except Forest Hills and Somerton stations, which require a Zone 3 Quick Trip or Key card with Zone 3 pass or Travel Wallet funds).

Children under age 12 ride free with a fare paying adult. Senior citizens (65 or older) ride free with a SEPTA Senior Fare card. Riders with disabilities are eligible for half hare with a Reduced Fare card.

Quick Trips



Valid on the day purchased for one-way travel on Regional Rail trains (purchased from Fare Kiosks or Sales Offices). Prices vary by zone.

Transit Pass Redemption



Unused TransPass+ passes, purchased before a service interruption, will be eligible for a full or partial refund.

Riders may contact the SEPTA Key Call Center at 855-567-3782 (Monday - Friday 6 am - 8 pm, Saturday - Sunday 8 am-6 pm) to request a refund for any unused passes.

Train Boarding



Unless otherwise directed by SEPTA staff, fares will be collected for each trip.

AM hour riders traveling from outlying stations towards Center City must have funds loaded to the Travel Wallet of their Key cards or hold a valid Pass.

Riders arriving at Center City Stations without a fare will be required to purchase an Exit Quick Trip ticket from the station Exit Kiosk.

Key card load options include SEPTAKEY.org, phone 855-567-3782, Station Fare Kiosks, Sales Offices and participating retailers.

PM hour riders (2:45 pm - 7 pm) at Penn Medicine, William H. Gray III 30th Street, Suburban, Jefferson and Temple University stations will present a loaded Key card or valid pass at the turnstile reader. Cash will not be accepted at the point of entry. Riders with cash must purchase a Quick Trip from the Station Kiosk or Sales Office.

Riders will wait in designated lines at the concourse/mezzanine level to board trains - look for signage and SEPTA staff to help find your waiting area. To ensure safe boarding and avoid confusion, SEPTA staff will direct riders when to proceed to the platform. Please expect crowding and possible delays.

PARKING

Parking is available at most SEPTA Regional Rail stations.

Surface lots $2.00

Garages $4.00

SCHOOL DISTRICT'S STRIKE PLAN

The School District of Philadelphia has released the following list of considerations in the event of a strike:

The District is closely monitoring staffing levels and will deploy Central Office staffing support, as needed.

In cases where student or staff attendance is dramatically affected by the strike, the District may recommend that a school move to virtual instruction.

In such a case, District and school leadership will ensure that all students, including and especially those with special needs, are equipped with the digital and physical materials they need to participate in virtual learning. Teachers will not deliver in-person and virtual instruction at the same time.

Students who are late or absent due to SEPTA-related travel challenges will not be marked late, or will be excused upon receipt of a note from the parent or guardian.

Staff late arrivals due to SEPTA-related travel challenges will be recorded as excused.