3 plead guilty to election fraud after failed attempt to swing Millbourne mayoral election

MILLBOURNE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Federal prosecutors say three people have pleaded guilty to election fraud after trying to tip the mayor's race in the small Delaware County borough of Millbourne.

The case involves the vice president of the Millbourne Borough Council, MD Nurul Hasan, council member MD Munsur Ali and former council member MD Rafikul Islam.

They're accused of conspiring together in a failed attempt to elect Hasan as mayor of Millbourne in 2021.

Prosecutors say the three registered nearly three dozen people who didn't live in Millbourne as voters in the borough.

The defendants are scheduled to be sentenced in June.

