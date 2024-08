3 suspects wanted for stealing license plate off Philadelphia police vehicle

Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three suspects are being sought after authorities say a license plate was stolen from a Philadelphia Police Department vehicle.

It happened Friday around 2:15 a.m. in Center City.

Police say the marked police vehicle was parked on the 100 block of North 13th Street.

Video captured two men and a woman allegedly involved in the theft.

The suspects were last seen in a silver Acura with possible New Jersey tags.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.