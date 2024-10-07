365 Days of Hope memorial in Philadelphia honors those killed by Hamas

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Monday, October 7, marks one year since Hamas launched an attack on Israel.

On Sunday night, hundreds of people gathered at Independence Mall in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood for the '365 Days of Hope' event.

Organizers displayed bags with pictures of victims and held a candlelight vigil to remember those who were killed by Hamas as well as support the hostages.

Those who spoke said they hoped their painful experiences remain on the minds of many as they continue to push for peace and freedom.

Action News' Briana Smith has more in the video above.