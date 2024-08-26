3rd Annual Philadelphia Polo Classic raising money for new polo arena in Fairmount Park

Polo Champion Kareem Rosser gives us a look at the future home of the McCausland Arena, a 45,000 square foot indoor riding facility.

FAIRMOUNT PARK (WPVI) -- In a few weeks, the 3rd annual Philadelphia Polo Classic returns to Fairmount Park. It's a world-class event featuring horse riding and polo competition.

The vision and passion for this comes from West Philadelphia polo champion and philanthropist Kareem Rosser.

He's on a mission to make this a polo town and it's all very personal for him.

Rosser gave Action News a first look at the groundbreaking underway in Fairmount Park for what will soon be a state-of-the art polo facility, on the very same grounds where he learned to ride.

"It's really hard to believe because I was a little boy running into pastures, running in the hayloft, jumping on top of horses, falling off horses, and dreaming about this," Rosser says.

The crews are currently paving the way for the future McCausland Arena.

"It's a 45,000 square foot indoor riding facility," Rosser says. "We're going to use it to play polo. We're really excited to bring polo to Philadelphia for the first time, officially. We'll have polo year round, but also at the same time, we'll be offering riding lessons in our summer camp. More importantly, we're going to be able to do it year round, while also making it accessible to more kids here in Philly."

The arena will expand the city's Work to Ride program. It was founded three decades ago by Lezlie Hiner to give urban youth a chance to work with horses.

"I was an 8-year-old boy when I found this place," Rosser says.

It changed his life.

"We do about 600 kids annually now," Rosser says. "Having this new facility is going to allow us to double that."

In a few weeks, Rosser's 3rd annual Philadelphia Polo Classic returns to Fairmount Park.

"I've been fortunate enough to play polo around the world," he says. "I thought it was about time that we bring an event here to Philly. The first year of the Philadelphia Polo Classic, we had an incredible crowd show up. Honestly, I think it was the most diverse polo crowd I've ever seen."

On September 21st, they're expecting more than 4,000 spectators.

"100% of the proceeds will go back towards the charity," he says, to build the arena that comes with a $13 million dollar price tag.

For more information about the 3rd Annual Philadelphia Polo Classic, visit PhiladelphiaPoloClassic.org.