'A Philly Special Christmas Special' premieres on YouTube for Thanksgiving

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles may not have played a Thanksgiving Day game this year but the team still had something special for their fans.
"A Philly Special Christmas Special" premiered Thursday night on YouTube.
RELATED: Jordan Mailata shares sneak peek of Eagles' new holiday album 'A Philly Special Christmas Special'
It's a short animated film that follows Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson as they try to put on a Christmas show for the city of Philadelphia.
There are also some other celebrity guest appearances.
The film was created by a Philadelphia-based animation studio.
ALSO SEE: Kelce brothers duet for 'A Philly Special Christmas Special' album set to be released