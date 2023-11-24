'A Philly Special Christmas Special' premieres on YouTube for Thanksgiving

'A Philly Special Christmas Special' is a short animated film that follows three players as they try to put on a Christmas show for the city of Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles may not have played a Thanksgiving Day game this year but the team still had something special for their fans.

"A Philly Special Christmas Special" premiered Thursday night on YouTube.

RELATED: Jordan Mailata shares sneak peek of Eagles' new holiday album 'A Philly Special Christmas Special'

It's a short animated film that follows Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson as they try to put on a Christmas show for the city of Philadelphia.

There are also some other celebrity guest appearances.

The film was created by a Philadelphia-based animation studio.

ALSO SEE: Kelce brothers duet for 'A Philly Special Christmas Special' album set to be released