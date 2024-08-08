This outbreak of violence comes as the murder rate in Philadelphia has been trending down significantly this year.

4 homicides in one day under investigation in Philadelphia, including one on Roosevelt Blvd.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating four separate homicides in less than 24 hours.

That includes the shooting of a driver who was found dead inside an SUV on the Roosevelt Boulevard around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The man, only identified at this point as a man in his 30s, was found dead in the northbound lanes of the Boulevard in Hunting Park.

Police were called to the scene for a car crash, but when they arrived they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his back.

Police believe two bullets went through the rear window, with one hitting the driver. Investigators do not yet know where the bullets came from.

The SUV had been traveling in the northbound inner lanes when it hit the back of a minivan and then came to rest on the median.

In North Philadelphia, around 8 a.m. Wednesday, a 32-year-old man was shot three times on Girard Avenue near North 12th Street.

You could see the crime scene unit gathering evidence near the Popeye's restaurant. The victim died at the hospital.

Then, around 1:20 p.m. in West Philadelphia, a 25-year-old man was fatally shot on North 54th Street by Peach Street.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., there was another fatal shooting in North Philadelphia, this time on Park Avenue and Rush Street. Philadelphia police real-time crime cameras did capture the incident.

"You see a dark color vehicle traveling south on Park Avenue. A passenger gets out, walks up to the victim, and fires at least one shot and that's when the victim collapses," said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

We checked the data and found homicides in the city have decreased by 37 percent, compared to this time last year.

There have been 161 homicides year-to-date, which is actually the lowest tally of homicides at this point in the year dating back to 2015.

As in all homicide cases in Philadelphia, a $20,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

