Man dies after being found shot inside SUV along Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A section of the Roosevelt Boulevard was closed Wednesday afternoon while police investigated a deadly shooting.

It happened in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section around 12:48 p.m. near Old York Road.

Police say a man in his 30s was found shot in the chest while behind the wheel of a silver Honda CRV.

At some point after the shooting, police say the victim hit the median and then a car that was traveling in the northbound lanes of the highway.

Police say the man was rushed to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and no other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.