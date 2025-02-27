4th teenager arrested for holiday season shooting at Dilworth Park in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have made another arrest in connection with a triple shooting near Philadelphia City Hall during the holiday season.

Investigators took a 17-year-old into custody Thursday for the shooting on December 13.

He is charged with Aggravated Assault, Criminal Conspiracy, and related offenses.

Three teens were previously charged in connection with this shooting, including a 14-year-old and two 16-year-olds.

The victims were two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old.

Police say the shooting was the result of an argument.